West Hawai‘i Mediation Center to Hold Fundraiser

The West Hawai‘i Mediation Center (WHMC) will hold a talk-story fundraiser at Hale Halawai Pavilion in Kailua on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 4:30 p.m.

The fundraiser, Conflict Stories, explores models of justice on Hawai‘i island and asks the questions: Whose responsibility is justice? How do victims and offenders move forward? Can justice be restorative?

Conflict Stories features a panel discussion by Mitch Roth, Hawai‘i County prosecuting attorney; Tim Hansen, Restorative Justice Program manager); Wally Lau, Ke Ohana Consultants; and Giovanna Gherardi, WHMC board president.

WHMC Executive Director Eric Paul said that the goal of the event is to bring the various perspectives on justice to light in a conversation from leading voices in the local community.

“The work of justice belongs to the community,” Paul said. “So often we think of justice from the narrow lens of the legal and criminal system, but the Island of Hawai’i offers various perspectives and practices that connect to and remain separate from this system. From the Hawaiian practices of ho‘pono‘pono to restorative justice principles, we learn that some actions cause harm to relationships—whether the action is criminal or not—and justice calls us to make those wounds pono.”

In addition to the panel discussion during the fundraiser, there will be a silent auction, complimentary refreshments for attendees and live performances by students from Prince Dance Institute.

“While this is a free event, WHMC will give the opportunity for attendees to donate to the work of conflict resolution work in our community. It will be a fun and educational evening with friends and neighbors,” Paul added.

Admission to Conflict Stories is free; however, donations will be accepted. RSVP online or by calling (808) 885-5525. Hale Halawai is located at 75-5760 Ali’i Dr.

This event is made possible with sponsorship by Hawai‘i Trust & Estate Counsel, Rock Star Masonry, Inc., and Strance Law & Mediation, LLC.

About the West Hawai‘i Mediation Center

West Hawai‘i Mediation Center (WHMC) is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that provides conflict resolution services and education throughout West Hawai‘i. Each year WHMC provides mediation and facilitation services to over 800 neighbors and provides Peer Mediation in eleven elementary and middle schools across the county. WHMC offers its services at low costs to clients, and no one is turned away based on income. Those who wish to contribute to this endeavor are encouraged to contact WHMC through its website or by calling (808) 885-5525.