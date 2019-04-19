Walmart Plans Remodeling of Kailua-Kona Store

Walmart has plans to remodel two stores in Hawai‘i in 2019, including the Kailua-Kona store located at 75-1015 Henry St.

Walmart also intends continue expansions of customer-focused innovations such as Pickup Today, Checkout With Me, and convenient Walmart mobile app features such as Walmart Pay, Express Pharmacy Pickup and Express MoneyCenter.

“We’re excited to continue expanding Walmart’s innovations and technology to our customer experience in the islands,” said Lance McAlister, Hawaii Market Manager for Walmart. “Over 4,000 Hawaii associates work hard each day to make sure our customers are able to shop when, where and how they want. Our goal is to make their shopping experience as convenient and simple as possible so they can save time and money.”

Walmart also plans to remodel its Kaua‘i store in Līhue.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Walmart Innovations in Hawai‘i

Walmart continues to innovate and help customers save time and money by creating a seamless shopping experience that gives them the options to shop when, where and how they want. The following are examples of customer-focused innovations currently available at Hawai‘i Walmart stores:

Check Out with Me Who doesn’t love skipping a line? Check Out With Me service allows Walmart customers to do just that. Outfitted with cellular devices and Bluetooth printers, associates complete the checkout process from anywhere on the sales floor, and provide a receipt via print, text or email.

ADVERTISEMENT

Easy Reorder Your easy reorder list is the simplest way to get your essentials. It’s available on the Walmart app.

Express Mobile Services Breeze through the lines again with Express Mobile Services, a feature in the Walmart app that is combined with in-store Express Lanes in most stores to help expedite customers’ Money Services transactions and the Pharmacy.

Handheld Apps Information is power, and thanks to Walmart’s suite of handheld apps, critical information is placed directly into the hands of associates helping customers every day. Whether they’re using store data to make efficient updates through the Price Change App or checking the availability of a customer’s item through the Availability App, associates now have new tools that enable them to do the best job possible, right in their pockets.

Pickup Today The convenience of Pickup Today is available at all Hawaii Walmart stores. Visit walmart.com to see the assortment of items available at your local store. And, use the Walmart app to find your order when you arrive at the store and speed through your Pickup.

Store Maps The Walmart app features a store map uniquely created for each Walmart store, helping customers quickly and easily find everything from the hottest toys to every day essentials. Just open the app in store or at home and search for the item—the map show’s the item’s exact location, and new in-store signing helps customers quickly orient themselves within the store.

Third-Party Returns in Stores Customers returning items sold by third-party sellers on Walmart.com can now drop off what they want to return at Walmart instead of having to coordinate directly with the seller. All they have to do is package the product they would like to return at home and bring it to the store where an associate will help print the return label and send the item back to the seller.

Walmart app The Walmart mobile app for iPhone and Android makes shopping easier than ever. By using the Walmart mobile app, customers can create shopping lists, check weekly ads and prices, save e-receipts and shop the more than 70 million items available on walmart.com. They can even start an in-store return before they arrive at the store.

Walmart Pay A key feature of the Walmart app is Walmart Pay. It stores payment information and lets customers speed through the cashier line using their smart phone for payment. Leave your wallet at home? No problem, use your smart phone instead. All receipts are stored on your phone—never lose one again.