New Exhibit Opens at Ni‘aulani Sculpture Garden

The community is invited to the newest Ni‘aulani Sculpture Garden exhibition entitled Interplay: ArtScience, opening on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m.

This juried exhibit features works by Clayton Amemiya, Henry Bianchini, EMSY, Stephen Freedman, Elizabeth Miller, Michael Shewmaker, Erin Skelton and Jonathan Sudler. The sculptures stimulate contemplation and dialog of aesthetic and educational value to people of all ages and cultural backgrounds.

Set adjacent to an old-growth native rainforest atop Kīlauea Volcano, the garden provides meandering pathways, endemic plants and is a special place for gathering community members.

In addition to the exhibit, Hawai‘i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts has loaned two sculptures by Fred Roster and Jean Bruce to Volcano Art Center, adding to the venue’s three dimensional art offerings.

For more information, call Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or go online.

Volcano Art Center Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.