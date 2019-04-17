Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big Island Waters

Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big Island WatersApril 17, 2019, 4:00 PM HST (Updated April 17, 2019, 4:00 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters, which is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, to 6 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019.
Winds: East winds to 25 knots with higher gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.