Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big Island Waters

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters, which is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, to 6 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019.

Winds: East winds to 25 knots with higher gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.