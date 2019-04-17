Pāhoa Easter Egg Hunt Set for April 20

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks & Recreation, in conjunction with County Council Districts 4 and 5 and Hope Services, will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20, 2019, for ages 3 to 12 years old at the Pāhoa District Park.

This free community event from 8 to 11 a.m. and will include Easter crafts, carnival games and snacks for the keiki. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 9 am. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Easter bag or basket.

For more information, contact the Pāhoa District Park at (808) 965-6348.