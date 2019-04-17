Nathaniel Receives Whatever It Takes And Then Some Award

Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center in Hilo recently honored Mike Nathaniel, a dietary aide, with the skilled nursing and rehab center’s 2018 Whatever It Takes And Then Some annual award, according to an April 17, 2019, press release from the center.

This award is given to an associate who has demonstrated excellence in customer service and the Whatever It Takes And Then Some spirit. This year’s recipient has demonstrated many times over the qualities deserving of this award. Along with the award, Nathaniel was presented with a $500 cash prize.

“Mike is a dedicated associate who’s concerned for his residents and co-workers and has been observed performing numerous acts of kindness during 2018,” said Mark Mann, interim executive director. “He demonstrates a consistent, positive approach to being part of the team here at Hale Anuenue. He has an upbeat, ‘can-do’ attitude, a heart of gold, an engaging smile and a great sense of humor that makes him stand out. He is focused on our mission to provide quality care.”

Nathaniel has been described as resident-focused, very dependable and willing to take on any and all work assignments—without grumbling.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Mr. Nathaniel is a real customer service professional who is appreciated and valued not only as someone who is easy to work with but is also someone who is an asset to his department,” Mann added.

One of the residents acknowledged Nathaniel for being a bright spot in the day; the resident really appreciated the extra care and effort he shows on almost a daily basis.

Nathaniel has a kind way of answering the residents with a calming voice and is routinely found transporting residents to and from the dining room, the center said. These residents look forward to his “transport” service—Nathaniel and the residents alike have big smiles during the short ride to the dining room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathaniel has been at Hale Anuenue for more than 12 years and had perfect attendance in 2018.

“Mike is truly a valued member of our Hale Anuenue team of caregivers,” said Mann.

The Whatever It Takes And Then Some customer service campaign is a program developed by Hale Anuenue’s parent company, Life Care Centers of America. Established in 1992, the program rewards associates for their extraordinary acts of kindness. Monthly Whatever It Takes awards of $100 are presented in Life Care facilities nationwide based on nominations from fellow associates, family members and residents. From the monthly winners, each facility selects an annual Whatever It Takes And Then Some winner, who receives a prize of $500.

“The Whatever It Takes And Then Some program was established because customer service is the foundation of Life Care Centers of America,” said Beecher Hunter, Life Care president.

Hale Anuenue Restorative Care Center, located at 1333 Waianuenue Avenue, is a 120-bed nursing facility providing skilled, intermediate and respite care. The facility is managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states.

For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.