UPDATE: HPD Investigating Fire Outside Kona Target

UPDATE: April 17, 2019, 3:58 p.m.

Big Island police are investigating a fire outside a retail establishment in Kailua-Kona.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on April 17, 2019, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a fire at the loading dock of a business located in the 74-5000 block of Makala Boulevard in Kona.

Upon arrival, the Hawaii Fire Department was working to extinguish a fire to a 40-foot shipping container, and eventually extinguished the fire. Both fire and police personnel are investigating the incident.

Damages sustained were to the shipping container and to the building wall that the container was parked next to. The total amount of damages are still yet to be determined.

Police ask that anyone who may have information regarding the incident to call Detective Dominic Uyetake at (808) 326-4646 extension 228 or via email at dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty. gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential ORIGINAL POST: April 17, 11:49 a.m.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a Truck Trailer Fire at the Target loading dock on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 1:44 a.m. in Kona on the Big Island.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 40-foot container on fire next to Target’s loading zone entry door.

Firefighters initially used turrets to prevent the fire from spreading into the business.

It was determined that the contents of the container was mixed merchandise including propane and helium gas cylinders which were detonating.

A Meadow Gold truck driver arrived on scene and assisted by moving the container away from the building so that the fire could be extinguished.

Surveillance footage shows an individual in the area 16 minutes prior to the start of the fire.