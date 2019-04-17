HCFCU Hosts Free Cyber Security Seminar

Hawai‘i Island entrepreneurs work hard to keep roofs over the heads of their employees as well as their own families according to Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union. When one of the biggest threats facing Hawai‘i island small businesses is cyber security, theft and liability, it’s important that owners stay up-to-date on how to safeguard their companies.

Helping business owners helps the community, so Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) is sponsoring a free seminar, Securing Your Business, presented by Darrell Ellis, operations manager at HTS Alarms, and Dustyn Iwamoto, owner of Top Tech, which provides company technology solutions.

This informative seminar will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at HCFCU’s Kaloko facility located at 73-5611 Olowalu St. in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room in Kailua-Kona.

For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section. Seating is limited so RSVP soon.

“Small businesses lose $25,000 to $33,000 every minute to shoplifters, ” said Ellis. “Additionally, a new study by Hiscox, a global specialist insurer, found that U.S. companies affected by employee theft lost an average of $1.13 million in 2016. Small and midsize enterprises were hit disproportionately, representing 68 percent of the cases. Their median loss last year was $289,864.”

The seminar will provide attendees with invaluable information on topics such as:

Protecting your business from theft and liability: how using cameras, access control and alarm systems protects your property, employees and customers

Turning your commercial property into a SMART business: how to use data from your cameras, access control and alarm systems to make your operation more efficient and even reduce energy costs

Cyber Security Best Practices: the top five computer and network security best practices most companies overlook and what happens when they do

Iwamoto said, “According to UPS Capital, the average cyber attack cost is between $84,000 and $148,000 for small businesses; of those attacked 60% close their doors within six months. While large breaches make the news, the reality is it’s the smaller companies, the mom-and-pop shops and the family owned/run businesses that are at the greatest risk.”

About Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union

Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 41,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala, and its first branch in Hilo will open soon. Additionally, HCFCU has Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. HCFCU provides service minded financial professionals that will help facilitate mortgage, land, construction, small business, education and personal/auto loans. HCFCU also offers complete checking and savings services, drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawai‘i island non-profit organizations and community events. Membership in Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawai‘i island residents.

For more information go online.