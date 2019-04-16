Big Island Resident Named Volunteer of the Year

Big Island resident Niralyn Hocson was honored as Red Cross Volunteer of the Year for 2019 on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the University of Hawai‘i Hilo.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last two years, Hocson has deployed twice to Puerto Rico—once for 42 days and another time for 102 days for Hurricane Maria. As a disaster volunteer, she has volunteered and managed the Pāhoa Shelter and sometimes worked as a volunteer six days a week and 12 hours a day.