AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Big Island Resident Named Volunteer of the Year

By Big Island Now
April 16, 2019, 1:51 PM HST (Updated April 16, 2019, 1:51 PM)
×

Big Island resident Niralyn Hocson was honored as Red Cross Volunteer of the Year for 2019 on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the University of Hawai‘i Hilo.

Niralyn Hocson. Courtesy photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last two years, Hocson has deployed twice to Puerto Rico—once for 42 days and another time for 102 days for Hurricane Maria. As a disaster volunteer, she has volunteered and managed the Pāhoa Shelter and sometimes worked as a volunteer six days a week and 12 hours a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments