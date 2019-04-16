April 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

April 16, 2019 Weather ForecastApril 16, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 16, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Looking Ahead
