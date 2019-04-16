April 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Looking Ahead