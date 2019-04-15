HPD Searching for Man Wanted on Several Warrants

The Hawai‘i Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old Pepe‘ekeo man.

Robert Nanauu Navor Jr. is wanted for several warrants and police investigations involving a stolen vehicle and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

Navor is described as 5-feet-10 in height, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is known to frequent the Pepe‘ekeo and Keaukaha areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Thomas Chun-Ming or Officer Steve Grace at (808) 935-3311. Anonymous callers may use CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.