Wind & High Surf Advisories Issued for Big Island

3:21 AM, Sunday, April 14, 2019: National Weather Service

Wind, high surf and small craft advisories are in effect.

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

WINDS: East to NE 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected across the South Kohala District of the Big Island. Winds will be strongest over and immediately downwind of the mountains. Winds are expected to decrease below advisory levels tonight.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY FOR EAST-FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND

SURF: 6 to 10 feet along east-facing shores of the Big Island lowering to 4 to 8 feet Monday.

IMPACTS: Moderate; Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY

Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas 6 to 12 feet.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong could down tree branches and cause localized power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or

greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.