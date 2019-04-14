Strong Wind Warning in Mountains

3:38 PM HST Sun Apr 14 2019

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY…

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph.

Winds will be strongest over and immediately downwind of the

mountains.

* TIMING…until 6 AM Monday.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong could knock down tree branches and

coconuts. Sudden gusts may make it difficult to control

vehicles. Power outages are possible.

…SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY…

* Winds and Seas…East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

Seas 6 to 11 feet. The Small Craft Advisory will likely be

extended later tonight for the typically windy waters around

Maui County and the Big Island.

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY…

* SURF…6 to 10 feet tonight along east facing shores of Kauai,

Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island lowering to 4 to 8 feet

Monday.

* TIMING…Through 6 AM HST MONDAY.

* IMPACTS…Moderate…Expect strong breaking waves, shore

break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming

difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving. Avoid hiking in forested areas. Be

sure sensitive electronics are protected from power outages.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.