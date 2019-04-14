Emergency Declarations Extended for Homeless & Flood Victims

Gov. David Ige issued a second supplementary emergency proclamation that extends the disaster emergency relief period for homelessness across the state.

The purpose of the emergency proclamation is to accelerate the completion of housing projects for individuals and families who are transitioning out of homelessness. It also expands shelter capacity and access to services.

The governor signed the initial emergency proclamation for homelessness on Dec. 14, 2018, and a supplementary proclamation on Feb. 12, 2019.

The second supplementary emergency proclamation for homelessness continues until June 11, 2019.

Emergency declaration extended for Kaua‘i flooding:

Gov. Ige also issued a seventh supplementary emergency proclamation, extending the disaster emergency relief period for the Kaua‘i floods that occurred in April 2018.

This emergency proclamation, which applies to Kaua‘i only, extends the authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of Kaua‘i residents. It also supports the state’s effort to provide efficient relief of suffering, damage, and losses caused by the flooding.

Gov. Ige signed the initial emergency proclamation on April 15, 2018, along with the following supplementary proclamations:

· Supplementary proclamation issued April 18, 2018.

· Second supplementary proclamation issued June 17, 2018.

· Third supplementary proclamation issued by Acting Gov. Douglas S. Chin on Aug. 16, 2018.

· Fourth supplementary proclamation issued Oct. 15, 2018.

· Fifth supplementary proclamation issued Dec. 14, 2018.

· Sixth supplementary proclamation issued Feb. 12, 2019

The current, seventh supplementary emergency proclamation for the Kaua‘i floods continues until June 12, 2019.