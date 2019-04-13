Traffic Signal Repair Scheduled in Hilo, April 14

The Department of Public Works Highway Maintenance Division will repair the traffic signal wiring at the intersection of Hualālai and Kino‘ole Streets in Hilo on Sunday, April 14, 2019. The work will be conducted from 8 a.m. and be completed by 6:30 p.m. at the latest.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution. All left turn lanes will be closed, and still be able to turn left at the stop bar.

The intersection will be flashing red all directions and the public must treat it as a four way stop.

This work will be done prior to the roadwork resurfacing work on Hualālai St. between Kapi‘olani St. and Kīlauea Ave. that is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 15.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.