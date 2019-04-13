UPDATE 3: Aftershocks Expected After Hualālai Quake

UPDATE 3, 6:45 PM, SATURDAY, APRIL, 13, 2019: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Magnitude-5.3 earthquake east of Kalaoa, Island of Hawaiʻi

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded a magnitude-5.3 earthquake on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 5:09 p.m.

The earthquake was located about 12 miles east of Kalaoa on the Island of Hawaiʻi at a depth of 8 miles.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Light to strong shaking with a maximum Intensity of VI on the Mercalli Intensity Scale in the area of Waikoloa has been reported across the Island of Hawai‘i and as far away as O‘ahu. The USGS “Did you feel it?” service received over 1,000 felt reports within the first hour of the earthquake.

The USGS ShakeMap estimates shaking up to Intensity VII in the immediate vicinity of the epicenter. At that intensity, moderate damage to buildings or structures is possible. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports that authorities are responding to reports of rockfalls along Highways 19 and 11.

For more information on expected shaking, see the USGS ShakeMap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three aftershocks were recorded within an hour of the earthquake, including a magnitude-3.0 event approximately 11 minutes following the main shock. Additional aftershocks are expected.

The earthquake has caused no detectable changes in activity at Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes.

“Although the earthquake occurred under the east margin of Hualālai volcano, there is no indication at this time that the event is related to volcanic activity,” said geophysicist Brian Shiro, HVO’s seismic network manager. “The location and depth of this event suggest it is likely related to flexure or settling of the crust beneath the weight of the island.”

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), no tsunami was generated by the earthquake.

For more information on recent earthquakes in Hawai‘i and eruption updates, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website.

UPDATE 2: 6 PM: CD, PHOTO

Damage is reported along some roadways around the island.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes Observatory reports no activity or change in status of the volcanoes on Hawai‘i Island.

Take the following precautions following this earthquake:

Check utility connections such as electric, gas and water for damage and shut off main if damage is observed or suspected.

Debris maybe in roadways drive with caution.

Authorities have responded to the following reports:

Large boulder on Highway 19-Queen Ka‘ahumanu at the Hapuna Junction

Rockfall Highway 11 near mile 100 and 110

HELCO crews are working on restoring power to the Waikoloa area.





UPDATE: 5:30 PM: Civil Defense

THE PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER REPORTS THE EARTHQUAKE THAT OCCURRED AT APPROXIMATELY 5:09 PM WAS NOT LARGE ENOUGH TO CAUSE A TSUNAMI FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAI’I.

PRELIMINARY DATA INDICATES THAT THE EARTHQUAKE MEASURING A MAGNITUDE OF 5.5 WAS CENTERED IN THE VICINITY OF HUALALAI REGION.

AS IN ALL EARTHQUAKES, BE AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF AFTER SHOCKS. IF THE EARTHQUAKE WAS STRONGLY FELT IN YOUR AREA, PRECAUTIONARY CHECKS SHOULD BE MADE FOR ANY DAMAGES; ESPECIALLY TO UTILITY CONNECTIONS OF GAS, WATER, AND ELECTRICITY.

515 PM: NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0509 PM HST 13 APR 2019

COORDINATES – 19.8 NORTH 156.1 WEST

LOCATION – IN THE HUALĀLAI REGION OF THE BIG ISLAND

MAGNITUDE – 5.5

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED.

SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED STRONG SHAKING.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.

Nearby Places

Pu‘uanahulu, Hawai‘i, United States

10.6 km (6.6 mi) NWPopulation: –

Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i, United States

25.1 km (15.6 mi) WSWPopulation: 11975

Hilo, Hawai‘i, United States

72.7 km (45.2 mi) EPopulation: 43263

Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawai‘i, United States

86.6 km (53.8 mi) EPopulation: 11404

Honolulu, Hawai‘i, United States

277.2 km (172.2 mi) NWPopulation: 371657