Keauhou Shopping Center Offers Spring Giveaway

By Big Island Now
April 12, 2019, 8:51 AM HST (Updated April 12, 2019, 8:51 AM)
Spring is here and Keauhou Shopping Center is celebrating the season with a giveaway. Enter to win a basket containing prizes from center merchants.

The contest is sponsored by Blue Sea Artisans Gallery, Devina Mar, Kona Stories, L&L BBQ, Los Habaneros, Sam Choy’s Kai Lanai and Suite Possibilities.

See the official giveaway rules here.

To enter to win a gift basket filled with prizes from center merchants:

1. Follow the @ShopKeauhou page
2. “Like” the giveaway post.
3. Tag a friend in the comment section

Keauhou Shopping Center is located at 78-6831 Ali‘i Drive, Ste. #232, in Kailua.

