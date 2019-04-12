Keauhou Shopping Center Offers Spring Giveaway

Keauhou Shopping Center Offers Spring GiveawayApril 12, 2019, 8:51 AM HST (Updated April 12, 2019, 8:51 AM)
Spring is here and Keauhou Shopping Center is celebrating the season with a giveaway. Enter to win a basket containing prizes from center merchants.
The contest is sponsored by Blue Sea Artisans Gallery, Devina Mar, Kona Stories, L&L BBQ, Los Habaneros, Sam Choy’s Kai Lanai and Suite Possibilities.
See the official giveaway rules here.
To enter to win a gift basket filled with prizes from center merchants:
1. Follow the @ShopKeauhou page
2. “Like” the giveaway post.
3. Tag a friend in the comment section
Keauhou Shopping Center is located at 78-6831 Ali‘i Drive, Ste. #232, in Kailua.