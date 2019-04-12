AD
April 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 12, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 12, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high ENE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

North West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

