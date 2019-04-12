April 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high ENE medium period swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT