April 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

April 12, 2019 Surf ForecastApril 12, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated April 12, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: 1-3′ overhead high ENE medium period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
North West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
South East
Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
