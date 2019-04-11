Rep. Gabbard: Assange Arrest Sets Dangerous Precedent

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard issued the following statement in response to the arrest of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange in London on Thursday, April 11, 2019, by British police.

“Today’s arrest and indictment of Julian Assange undermines freedom of the press, and seeks to silence whistleblowers and the journalists who publish their information,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. “This sets a dangerous precedent of criminal prosecution of journalists or news organizations who publish information the government doesn’t like, while also opening the door for other countries to extradite US journalists who publish their country’s secrets,. We must protect whistleblowers and freedom of the press, and exercise oversight over our law enforcement and intelligence agencies to ensure our Constitutional rights are upheld.”

