Hilo Woman Charged With Robbery, Drug Offense

A 22-year-old Hilo woman is charged with robbery and a drug offense after shoplifting at a local big box store in Hilo.

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested and charged Valissa Dahl with robbery and drug possession after she was stopped by a loss prevention officer in possession of clothing from a store.

During the incident, Dahl allegedly tried to punch the loss prevention officer in an attempt to get away.

Police were called to the incident and located Dahl where she was arrested in possession of the stolen items and possession of drugs.

Dahl was being held in lieu of $7,000 bail pending her court appearance April 9, 2019.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.