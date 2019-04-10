Hilo Man Charged in Hale Nani CC Escape

Hawai‘i Police Department detectives have charged a 36-year-old Hilo man for escaping from a correctional facility last month.

Acting on a tip, Larry Kamali‘i was apprehended without incident at 10:30 a.m. yesterday, April 9, 2019, in Mountain View by a police task force.

He was returned to the custody of the Department of Public Safety following his daytime escape on March 1 from the Hale Nani Correctional Center.

Rodney Lorenzo, 54, and Joseph Gonsalves, 52, both of Puna were arrested for hindering prosecution after the two allegedly assisted Kamali‘i while on the run.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section conferred with prosecutors, and as a result, both Lorenzo and Gonsalves were released from police custody pending further investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or individuals involved is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2385 or Kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.