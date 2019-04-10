High Surf Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, to 6 p.m., Saturday, April 13.

SURF: 5 to 8 feet along east facing shores of Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, Moloka‘i, Maui and Big Island on Thursday, rising to 7–10 feet Friday and Saturday.

TIMING: Building Wednesday, April 10, and continuing into the weekend.

IMPACTS: Moderate, expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.