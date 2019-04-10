Flash Flood Watch Issued for Big Island & Maui

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Maui and the Big Island from midnight April 10, through Friday, April 12, in the afternoon.

An upper level low approaching the islands from the northeast will bring an unstable airmass to Maui and the Big Island. High pressure to the northeast will maintain a trade wind surface flow, focusing the heaviest of rain along windward areas. However the strong trade winds and the unstable airmass will allow for showers and thunderstorms to form over additional areas of Maui and the Big Island. The upper level low is expected to linger near these areas through the end of the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.