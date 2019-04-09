Sound Healing Concert Set for April 11

The “frequency of love” and the sounds of harp and crystal bowls will fill the Hilo Palace Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019.

This 90-minute, sound healing experience is a unique harp and crystal alchemy bowl concert performed by Cheryl Angela and Alysa Rushton.

Alysa Rushton, of Kamuela, said the concert “will bathe your mind, body and soul in the love frequency of 528hz and bring you into a deep, meditative experience.”

The 528hz love frequency is known to invoke a sense of healing, connection and beautiful experiences of the heart, according to Rushton.

Cheryl Angela of San Diego is a world-renowned visionary, harpist/vocalist, and vibrational transformation practitioner. Rushton is a global consciousness thought leader, author and vibrational sound therapist.

The “must-attend” musical performance offers attendees a soothing break from life’s daily stresses and an opportunity “to reset into a more peaceful way of being.”

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable clothes and bring a willingness to let go of anything in their life that has been bogging them down so it can be released and they can be transformed.

Presented by The Hilo Palace Theater and True Path Inc., concert proceeds benefit four local non-profits: Hilo Palace Theater, HOPE Services Hawaii, Feed Hawaii and The Food Basket.

A limited amount of VIP ($100) tickets are available which include a gift bag and special meet-and-greet with the performers.

Advance general admission tickets are $20; tickets at the door are $25.

Online tickets are available here.