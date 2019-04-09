HPD Charge Puna Patrol Officer With Multiple Offenses

The Hawai‘i Police Department has charged a 29-year-old Puna Patrol Officer with two counts of Abuse of a Household member and one count of second-degree Assault following an early morning off-duty domestic argument on Monday, April 8, 2019, that result in injuries to a family member.

The officer is identified as a Daniel R. Ulrich of a Puna address. He has one-year of service with Hawaiʻi Police Department.

The incident was reported to police by a 36-year old female family member who was treated at Hilo Medical Center yesterday morning for various injuries including bruising to the throat area. She was treated and later released.

Detectives from the Juvenile Aid Section were assigned to the investigation and arrested Ulrich at his Puna residence at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 8. He was charged Tuesday afternoon, April 9, with one count of felony Abuse of a Family Household Member-Aggravated Strangulation, one count of misdemeanor Abuse of a Family Household Member, and second-degree Assault. Bail was set at $5,000.

Ulrich was hired as a police recruit with Hawaiʻi Police Department on Feb. 16, 2018, and was assigned to a solo patrol assignment in the Puna district on Jan. 1, 2019.

He is currently still within the standard initial 18-month new hire probationary period and has been placed on leave without pay pending the completion of an Administrative investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Levon Stevens at (808) 961-8839 or via email at levon.stevens@hawaiicounty.gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.