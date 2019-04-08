Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big Island Waters

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters, which is in effect from Tuesday, April 9, at 6.a.m. until Saturday, April 13, at 6 p.m.

Winds and Seas: Northeast winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts. Seas building to 7- to 12-feet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.