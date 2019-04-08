AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Partial Lane Closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road on April 12

By Big Island Now
April 8, 2019, 10:11 AM HST (Updated April 8, 2019, 10:11 AM)
×

Hawaii Electric Light announces a partial lane closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road in Pa‘auilo between mile markers 35 and 36 on Friday, Apr. 12, 2019.

PC: Hawaii Electric Light

One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow crews to replace two transmission poles along the highway. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the construction area and expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

For questions or concerns, call (808) 969-6666.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments