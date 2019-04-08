Partial Lane Closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road on April 12

Hawaii Electric Light announces a partial lane closure of Hawai‘i Belt Road in Pa‘auilo between mile markers 35 and 36 on Friday, Apr. 12, 2019.

One lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow crews to replace two transmission poles along the highway. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the construction area and expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

For questions or concerns, call (808) 969-6666.