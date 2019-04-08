‘Jazz Goes to the Movies’ at Volcano Art Center

The Volcano Art Center presents a special Jazz in the Forest concert, “Jazz Goes To The Movies” on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at the Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village. Featuring acclaimed vocalist Jeannine Guillory with Jean Pierre Thoma and the Jazztones, this special evening highlights some of our favorite songs from the silver screen.

Guillory and the Jazztones will perform in front of the 16-foot cinema screen in Dietrich Varez Hall with scenes from a selection of films. The evening features music from films including Road To Rio, An American In Paris, Porgy & Bess, Modern Times & Disney’s Snow White.

Guillory’s background in jazz, reggae, pop and rhythm and blues lend a strong versatile sound and energy that encourages her audiences to stand up and applaud her amazing voice and on-stage presence. Guillory has performed at venues throughout Europe, South America and the United States. Stage performances include the renowned Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland and the Big Island Jazz Festival. She is a former vocalist with the internationally-known reggae/jazz group Groundation, which continues to tour the globe.

Tickets for the concert are $25 or $20 for VAC members. Ticket-holders will be able to purchase

beer, wine, and pupus. Tickets are available online, the VAC’s administration office in Volcano Village and at the VAC Gallery in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The last day to purchase tickets online is Friday, April 12. After that, tickets will be sold at the gallery and at the door if they are not sold out.

Tickets will be held at will call the day of the show or you may pick them up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Niaulani office any day before the show.

The Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano

Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote,

develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment

through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.