HPD Searching for 58-Year-Old Kapa‘au Man

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is looking for a missing person, identified as 58-year-old Charles Kanoe Reyes, of Kapa‘au.

He was last seen at home by family members on Saturday night, April 6, 2019, when he left to go to the shoreline to catch crab and pick ʻopihi. His vehicle, a white Mazda Protégé sedan, was located by family members on Sunday morning, April 7, parked at a gate at the north end of Union Mill Road. Beyond the gate is a trail leading to the shoreline. A backpack, identified by family members as belonging to Reyes, was recovered by HPD Officers from a cliff above the rocky shoreline area not far from the end of the trail.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the case to call Officer Dayton Tagaca at (808) 889-6540.