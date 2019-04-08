HPD Identifies Hit-&-Run Victim

A Pāhoa man who died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019, on Highway 11 north of Makalika Street has been identified.

The 35-year-old man has been identified as Anthony Harper.

The Hawai’i Police Department is renewing a request to members of the community that may have any information regarding the circumstances of the vehicle crash or may have observed any recent suspicious front-end damage to a motor vehicle to contact police.

Traffic Enforcement Unit Investigators are also seeking information from persons that may have observed a male pedestrian walking Hilo-bound along Highway 11 (Kanoelehua Avenue) between Keaʻau town and Makalika Street during the early morning hours of April 3 between 12:30 to 1:50 a.m.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Erhard Autrata at (808) 961-2329.