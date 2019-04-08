Hawai‘i AG Joins Coalition to Block Construction of Border Wall

Hawai‘i Attorney General Clare E. Connors, as part of a coalition of 20 states led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, filed a motion on Friday, April 5, 2019, to block the Trump Administration’s attempt to unlawfully divert $1.6 billion in federal funds to build a border wall.

The motion was filed in the Northern District of California as part of the coalition’s ongoing lawsuit challenging President Trump’s unconstitutional action to divert funding and resources meant for law enforcement, drug interdiction, and military construction projects. The coalition requests the court immediately stop the Trump Administration from diverting $1.6 billion in funding that Congress intended for state and local law enforcement agencies. Through their motion, the states also seek to protect environmental resources that would be imminently harmed by the construction of a border wall on the southern border in New Mexico.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“This unlawful diversion violates the separation of powers that are fundamental to our democracy,” said Attorney General Connors. “Hawai‘i stands with this coalition in defense of these principles and our state.”

In the motion, the coalition asserts that with his unlawful executive actions President Trump has disregarded the will of Congress and separation of powers principles engrained in the U.S. Constitution. The Trump Administration is attempting to ultimately divert up to $6.7 billion in funding through the Department of Treasury’s Forfeiture Fund, the Department of Defense’s counterdrug account, and military construction projects through its declaration of an emergency. These unlawful actions pose significant harm to the states, who have relied on Treasury Forfeiture Funds to purchase needed law enforcement equipment, staffing, and support of ongoing operations. In addition, any diversion of funds and resources toward the construction of a border wall will cause environmental harm to New Mexico and other border states.