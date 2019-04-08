AD
Big Island Gas Prices Up Slightly

By Big Island Now
April 8, 2019, 10:43 AM HST (Updated April 8, 2019, 10:43 AM)
The average price for regular gas in Hilo is $3.607 for regular, up slightly from last week’s price of $3.541, up from last month’s price of $3.454 and up from last year’s price of $3.539, according to AAA.

At an average of $3.511 per gallon statewide, Hawai‘i is the second costliest state in which to drive, compared to the costliest state of California at $3.801 per gallon on April 8, 2019.

At $2.74, the national gas price average increased a nickel on the week and is eight cents more than last year at this time. And compared to one month ago, gas prices are 28 cents more expensive. As demand holds steady and inventories continue to tighten, motorists continue to see gas prices increase in every region.

To find the lowest gas prices on the Big Island, click here.

HILO GAS PRICES: 

RegularMidPremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$3.607$3.742$3.954$4.312
Yesterday Avg.$3.620$3.730$3.953$4.302
Week Ago Avg.$3.541$3.677$3.885$4.297
Month Ago Avg.$3.454$3.586$3.763$4.281
Year Ago Avg.$3.539$3.665$3.795$4.169

HIGHEST RECORDED AVERAGE PRICE

PriceDate
Regular Unleaded$4.7604/22/12
Diesel$5.7999/16/08

 

