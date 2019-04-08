Big Island Gas Prices Up Slightly

The average price for regular gas in Hilo is $3.607 for regular, up slightly from last week’s price of $3.541, up from last month’s price of $3.454 and up from last year’s price of $3.539, according to AAA.

At an average of $3.511 per gallon statewide, Hawai‘i is the second costliest state in which to drive, compared to the costliest state of California at $3.801 per gallon on April 8, 2019.

At $2.74, the national gas price average increased a nickel on the week and is eight cents more than last year at this time. And compared to one month ago, gas prices are 28 cents more expensive. As demand holds steady and inventories continue to tighten, motorists continue to see gas prices increase in every region.

HILO GAS PRICES:

Regular Mid Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.607 $3.742 $3.954 $4.312 Yesterday Avg. $3.620 $3.730 $3.953 $4.302 Week Ago Avg. $3.541 $3.677 $3.885 $4.297 Month Ago Avg. $3.454 $3.586 $3.763 $4.281 Year Ago Avg. $3.539 $3.665 $3.795 $4.169