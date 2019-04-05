AD
Stolen Vehicle Being Sought by HPD

By Big Island Now
April 5, 2019, 5:27 PM HST (Updated April 5, 2019, 5:28 PM)
Hawai‘i police are looking for a stolen 2015 black Volkswagen Jetta with Hawai‘i license plate SRY-142. (Reference Police Report 19-022433.)

The vehicle as taken March 18, 2019, from the Kauila Street area by Wainaku Terrace in Hilo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Lauren Pacheco at (808) 935-3311.

Anonymous callers may use CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tipsters may be entitled to an award.

