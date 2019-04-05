Hilo Transfer Station Closed Early April 5

The Hilo Transfer Station is closed early on Friday, April 5, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Saturday, April 6, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The closure is due to a traffic accident on the road leading to the Transfer Station.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.