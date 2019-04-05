April 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind.

South Point

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.