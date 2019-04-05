AD
April 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
April 5, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated April 5, 2019, 1:45 PM)
Photo: James Grenz

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Hilo

    This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

    Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Kona

    This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

    Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Waimea

    This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind.

    Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind.

    Kohala

    This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind.

    Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind.

    South Point

    This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

    Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Puna

    This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

    Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Waikoloa

    This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

    Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

    Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

