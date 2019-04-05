April 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high mix of NW ground swell and ESE wind swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. The surf builds from the NNW in the afternoon with sets up to slightly overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

