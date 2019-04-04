Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Hilo Woman’s Arrest

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has arrested and charged a 42-year-old Hilo woman with an array of property crime offenses.

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 1900 block area of Pamala Place in Hilo. Police found a female in a stolen SUV and arrested her. The woman identified as Paula Vea Kuamoo had numerous warrants for her arrest in addition to being in a stolen vehicle.

The police investigation into the stolen vehicle led to additional charges that include a charge for habitual property crimes after police learned that Kuamoo had nine previous convictions for property related crimes.

Kuamoo is being held in lieu of $22,000.00 bail pending her initial court appearance on Friday, April 5.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department wants to continue to encourage the public to call when they see suspicious vehicles, people or activities in their communities. The public can call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 or 911 in the case of an emergency.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.