Rep. Gabbard Votes to End U.S. Support for Saudi Arabia’s War in Yemen

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted in support of S.J.Res.7 on Thursday, April, 4, 2019, a resolution calling for the withdrawal of U.S. Armed Forces from hostilities in the Republic of Yemen. The Congresswoman has been a leading voice in Congress calling for an end to U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, which Congress has not authorized, and which has created a humanitarian crisis of epic proportion.

Just before the vote, Rep. Gabbard spoke on the House Floor urging her colleagues to recognize the urgency of this crisis and to vote to pass the legislation.

The House of Representatives voted 247-175 to pass S.J.Res.7, and it now heads to President Trump for his signature or veto.

Rep. Gabbard said:

“Right now the United States continues to support Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen. This support has been ongoing since 2015 and yet has never been authorized by Congress. It must end now.

“U.S. support for this war has resulted in dire consequences. Just last week the Saudi coalition bombed a hospital, they’ve bombed school buses, weddings, markets, funerals. Tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians killed. Millions more are in dire need of humanitarian aid, starving and sick without access to food and water or basic medicine. This has created the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.

“We’re voting later today on an important bill to finally, finally end U.S. support for Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. We need to put politics aside. Lives are at stake. We cannot afford to delay. I urge my colleagues to recognize the urgency with which we must act to vote against any attempts to delay or block this bill and vote to pass S.J.Res.7 today.”

Background: Rep. Gabbard is a leading voice for peace in Congress, advocating against counterproductive, regime-change wars. She has called for ending support for Saudi Arabia, pushed for additional oversight on acquisition and cross-service agreements (Section 1271 of the FY19 NDAA), supported three resolutions in the 115th Congress (H.Con.Res.81, H.Con.Res.138, and H.Con.Res.142) that sought to stop U.S. military participation in Saudi Arabia’s war against the Houthis in Yemen, in addition to bipartisan legislation (H.R.7082) that would immediately stop all military sales and aid to the government of Saudi Arabia, and more. The congresswoman also led a letter calling on former Speaker Paul Ryan to schedule an immediate vote on a bipartisan resolution to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Last congress, Reps. Gabbard and Walter Jones introduced H.Res.922, which would reclaim Congress’s constitutional right to declare war by: