Kamehameha Schools Names Senior Director of Planning & Development

Chris Deuchar has been named senior director of planning and development for Kamehameha Schools’ Commercial Real Estate Division.

“It’s an exciting time at Kamehameha Schools as we enter a new era of stewardship for our commercial portfolio,” said CRED Managing Director Walter Thoemmes. “With Chris’ extensive expertise and leadership, KS is able to develop the commercial portfolio and build thriving communities as we continue to advance our educational mission and uplift all keiki.”

Deuchar will lead all planning and development activities for Kamehameha’s 1,500 acres of commercial properties, including: aligning portfolio and market area strategies with KS’ strategic plan, community regional plans, and five-year portfolio plan; creating and maintaining real estate value and strategic returns; and collaborating with various KS leaders and divisions to create holistic real estate plans that advance the schools’ educational mission.

Deuchar joins KS with over 20 years of commercial and residential real estate experience. He previously served as the founding principal and managing member of Form Partners LLC and US Pacific Development—Honolulu-based firms specializing in the development, investment and operation of commercial real estate in Hawai‘i.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to be a part of the rich history, traditions and excellence that is at the core of Kamehameha Schools,” said Deuchar. “I look forward to playing a role in developing KS’ portfolio strategies to help further the vision of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop.”

Deuchar’s past work also includes time at U.S. Pacific Construction in Honolulu and Grubb & Ellis in Phoenix, Arizona. Additionally, he is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Hawai‘i and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Colorado State University.