Thompson Named 2018 Salesperson of the Year

Sales & Marketing Executives Honolulu (SME Honolulu) reports that this year’s Salesperson of the Year (SPOY) is Master Navigator Nainoa Thompson.

Current SME Honolulu President Janet M. Scheffer said, “We’re excited that Hawai‘i’s iconic leaders, both past and present, will be there to recognize the newest member of this very special group of SPOY honorees, Nainoa Thompson.”

Each year, SME Honolulu recognizes one member of the community who greatly enhances the image of Hawai‘i and the quality of life in our community. This is the 62nd consecutive year that SME Honolulu has awarded this honor.

Thompson is the first Native Hawaiian in 600 years to practice the ancient Polynesian art of navigation; completing long-distance open-ocean voyages without the aid of modern instruments. An explorer, educator, cultural revivalist and more. His impact is felt throughout the community.

“Since the 1957 inception of the award, when Daniel S. C. Liu first accepted the title, SME Honolulu has recognized over 60 leaders who have served to better the education and promotion of business in Hawai‘i,” said David C. Livingston, SME Honolulu SPOY chairperson, “We are honored to add such an important local Hawaiian figure to our list of honorees.”

The SPOY luncheon will be held April 10, 2019, at the Sheraton Waikiki Resort Hawai‘i Ballroom. Registration begins at 11 a.m. followed by the luncheon and program at 11:45 a.m.

Reservations for this year’s SPOY luncheon honoring Thompson may be made online, or by contacting Janet Scheffer at (808) 521-1160. Individual seats $125. Sponsorship tables of ten: Silver $1,750 – Gold $3,000 – Platinum $5,000. VIP dockside canoe tours of the legendary Hokule‘a and sister canoe Hikianalia will be available for each Platinum table.

