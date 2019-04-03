Skateboard Movie Night Set for Ocean View Community Center

Skateboard Movie Night at the Ocean View Community Center is set for Friday, April 5, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This free event is offered by the South Hawaii Skatepark Advocacy Group and Kalanihale, a nonprofit group.

This event will focus on the need for a free community skate park in the Ocean View community.

To get involved, call (808) 937-1310 or (808) 209-6997.

The Ocean View Community Center is located at 92-8924 Leilani Circle.