Skateboard Movie Night Set for Ocean View Community Center

Skateboard Movie Night Set for Ocean View Community CenterApril 3, 2019, 8:30 AM HST (Updated April 3, 2019, 7:38 AM)
Skateboard Movie Night at the Ocean View Community Center is set for Friday, April 5, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m.
This free event is offered by the South Hawaii Skatepark Advocacy Group and Kalanihale, a nonprofit group.
This event will focus on the need for a free community skate park in the Ocean View community.
To get involved, call (808) 937-1310 or (808) 209-6997.
The Ocean View Community Center is located at 92-8924 Leilani Circle.