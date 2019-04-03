HPD Investigate Unidentified Body Found in Hilo 

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body found this morning, April 3, 2019, on Kīlauea Avenue. Police responding to the 1:40 a.m. incident discovered the unidentified dead man slouched over near a utility pole.

Police have not discovered foul play in the death, but are planning on conducting an autopsy later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Efforts are being sought to identify the man or witnesses that may have spoken to or seen the man in the area.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance and ask anyone with information to call Officer Joseph Picadura of the South Hilo Patrol Division at (808) 961-2213.