Deadline Approaches for Kona Coffee Festival Art Submissions

The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival, Hawai‘i’s oldest food festival, is calling for signature art for its official 2019 image.

Hawai‘i artists are invited to submit original Kona coffee art in all art forms including fine art, graphic design and photography.

Artists are encouraged to be inspired by the culture behind the cup and consider the festival’s mission to preserve, perpetuate and promote Kona’s unique nearly 200-year coffee heritage.

Artists of traditional media, including oil, acrylic, tempera, watercolor and illustrations, as well as computer graphics and photographers are invited to participate.

There is no entry fee to participate and the competition is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents 18 and older.

Artwork submissions are due by Friday, April 5, 2019.

ELIGIBILITY

The Poster Art Submission is open to Hawai‘i residents only. Selected artists from the two previous years are not eligible.

COMPENSATION

One submission will be selected from all eligible entrants. The selected artist will receive:

Monetary honorarium of $500

Name recognition on all print collateral, including poster, magazine and rack cards

A feature on the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival website along with a link to the artist’s homepage

A photo and feature in the Festival’s media kit and 32-page full color magazine

Press release showcasing the artist

SELECTION

Signature festival art will be selected based on the following:

Artistic execution and marketing adaptation (60%)

Conformance to the guiding mission (40%)

SIGNATURE ART

The concept image must be adaptable, in whole or in part, for the use in other media, including but without limitation, advertisements, T-shirts, brochures and rack cards. Typography should not be included within the art.

Artwork submissions are due by Friday, April 5, 2019, and should be delivered to Malia Bolton Hind at the Kona Coffee & Tea Company located at 74-5588 Palani Road, or entries can be submitted electronically via email to maliabolton@gmail.com. Include “Festival Submission” in the subject line with electronic entries.