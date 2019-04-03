‘Aloha From Taiwan Day’ Proclaimed for April 10

At a ceremony taking place in the Lieutenant Governor’s ceremonial room at the Hawai‘i State Capitol on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Lt. Gov. Josh Green presented the Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Honolulu, Michael Tseng, with a proclamation proclaiming April 10, 2019, as “Aloha from Taiwan Day” in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act.

To honor this occasion, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Honolulu (TECO) in partnership with North American Taiwanese Medical Association Foundation, Taiwanese Association of America, Formosan Association for Public Affairs, and North American Taiwanese Women’s Association, and with support from the Hawai‘i Department of Health, Honolulu Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, City and County of Honolulu Hawai‘i Health & Harm Reduction Center, Mental Health Kokua, Clinical Labs of Hawai‘i, and HepFree Hawai‘i, have planned “Aloha from Taiwan,” a free medical, social and food services event for the homeless.

The event will be Sunday, April 7, at the Punawai Rest Stop in Iwilei from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will offer medical and hygiene services including wound care and rapid Hepatitis C testing, which the Lieutenant Governor had administered on himself at the proclamation ceremony to help spread awareness and demonstrate the process.

Additionally, TECO will be donating around 180 backpacks filled with hygiene supplies, food, socks, and shoes to patrons of Sunday’s event.