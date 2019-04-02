Volcano Art Center’s Hula Kahiko Continues April 13

Volcano Art Center’s Hula Arts at Kīlauea performance series continues on Saturday, April 13, 2019,

with a presentation by the haumana (students) of Kua O Ka Lā Public Charter School, under the direction of Kumu Kini Kaʻawa. The performance begins at 10:30 a.m., and takes place in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Park entrance fees may apply.

Kua O Ka Lā PCS, is a family based, Hawaiian focused Public Charter School serving Pre-K through Grade 12 haumana. Their programs are grounded in place and in culture, using 21st Century learning technologies while addressing core content requirements. Kua O Ka Lā has adopted the concept of Ke Ala Pono—The Right Path—to describe their goal of nurturing and developing our youth.

Kumu Kini Kaʻawa has been an Hawaiian educator in public and private schools for 20 years and this is her third year as the Kumu ʻŌlelo (language), ʻIke (culture) and Hula (dance) Hawaiʻi at Kua O Ka

Lā. She works with haumana from grades K to 12th, as well as focusing on teacher professional development and ʻohana engagement projects. She instructs traditional hula, creates contemporary hula, and evolves hula into the classroom as a means to instruct school standards of various subjects.

This performance is part of a year-round series sponsored by the Volcano Art Center. For the series, hula hālau from across Hawaiʻi are invited to perform in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting at the kahua hula (platform) in the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. These performances are presented authentically in an outdoor setting, rain or shine without electronic amplification. Audience members are encouraged to bring sun/rain gear and sitting mats.

Held in conjunction with the Hula Kahiko performance, join Native Hawaiian cultural specialist Loke Kamanu and ʻohana on the lānai of the Volcano Art Gallery as they share with you “Nā Mea Hula” (all things hula). Come and learn a hula, use various hula implements and try your hand at lei making. These cultural demonstrations are hands-on and family friendly and occur from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on

Hula Kahiko performance days.

These free events are supported in part by funds from Hawaiʻi Tourism, the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development and individual funding from members of the Volcano Art Center’s ʻohana.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote,

develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through

activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts. Go online or call (808) 967-8222 for more information.