Suspect Charged in Connection With Honoka‘a Cockfight

A 30-year-old Mililani man was charged for his involvement in a cockfight event in Honokaʻa on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Lylle Martinez Salcedo of Mililani, O‘ahu, was arrested after vice officers conducted a search of his rental vehicle and recovered two injured chickens.

Officers also seized nearly $8,000 cash from Salcedo, which will be recovered for forfeiture.

Just after 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers from the Area I Vice Section executed a search warrant at the event on a remote location off of Highway 240 in Honokaʻa.

Salcedo was subsequently charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to animals and was released on his own recognizance.