Siren Test Scheduled for April 1

The monthly test of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11:45 a.m.

During this monthly test, all statewide outdoor warning sirens will sound a one-minute attention alert signal (steady tone). A simultaneous test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is conducted with the monthly siren sounding, in cooperation with Hawai‘i’s broadcast industry. There will be no exercise or drill accompanying the test.

The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawai‘i’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies.

If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio, television station broadcast or cellular wireless emergency alert.

Wireless Emergency Alert delivers sound-and-text warnings to compatible mobile cellular phones. The Emergency Alert System & Wireless Emergency Alert’s notifications are managed by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, the nation’s alert and warning infrastructure.

Contact Hawai‘i County Civil Defense if you have any questions or concerns at (808) 935-0031 or email civildefense@hawaiicounty.gov.