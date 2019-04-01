Military Convoys Scheduled for April

“April is a particularly busy month for Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) with approximately 2000 Soldiers from Schofield Barracks training here during Exercise Lightning Strike,” said Mike Donnelly, PTA spokesman.

Army units are conducting numerous types of training involving small arms, heavy machine guns, mortars, artillery, demolitions, helicopters and unmanned aerial systems (UAS). “We also have more than 600 Marines deploying to PTA in the second half of April,” Donnelly continued.

This training/exercise may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities on Hawai‘i Island. PTA Public Affairs Office (PAO) will notify the surrounding communities when live fire training may be more frequent, or consolidated for awareness purposes. In particular, April 13 through 15, is an expected period of higher-than-normal level of training, and the effects may be heard or felt pending weather conditions.

As a reminder, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PTA hosts the annual open house event “Experience PTA Day” and welcomes the community to come out and enjoy a day learning more about PTA. Any questions, call the PTA Public Affairs Office at (808) 969-2411.

PTA sends a warm mahalo to Hawai‘i Island communities for their understanding and continued support. The training is essential for Solders to be proficient in their jobs and perform their duties in an effective manner and safely.

Military units are scheduled to conduct vehicle convoy movements on the following dates, times, and destinations:

April 4 between 8:30 to 10 a.m. from Keaukaha Military Reservation (Hilo) to PTA

April 5 between 7 to 10 a.m. from Keaukaha Military Reservation (Hilo) to PTA

April 7 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from PTA to Keaukaha Military Reservation (Hilo)

April 13 between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from PTA to Kawaihae

April 14 between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from PTA to Kawaihae

April 15 between 8 to 10 a.m. from PTA to Kawaihae

April 16 between 8 to 10 a.m. from PTA to Kawaihae

April 30 between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from PTA to Kawaihae

Hawai‘i Island motorists are advised to be aware of the multi-vehicle convoys that are often travelling at much slower than normal speeds.

The US Army at PTA appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of Hawai‘i Island communities.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact PTA PAO, Mike Donnelly, either by calling (808) 969-2411 (Office) (808)-824-1474 (Cell), or emailing michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil,