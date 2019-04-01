Hawaiian Airlines Expands Codeshare Agreement With Virgin Australia

Hawaiian Airlines reports an expanded codeshare agreement on Monday, April 1, 2019, with Virgin Australia that offers travelers in more than a dozen Australian and New Zealand cities a broader and more convenient network of flights to Hawai’i. Travelers will also enjoy one-stop check-in and baggage transfers to their final destination and loyalty rewards benefits.

The enhanced partnership builds on Virgin Australia’s popular codeshare flights operated by Hawaiian between Sydney (SYD) and Honolulu (HNL) by providing greater access to the Hawaiian Islands for travelers originating from beyond Hawaiian’s Sydney (SYD), Brisbane (BNE) and Auckland (AKL) gateways.

Guests travelling to Hawai’i from cities including Melbourne (MEL), Cairns (CNS), Townsville (TSV) and

Mackay (MKY) can connect on Hawaiian codeshare flights to BNE and SYD operated by Virgin Australia effective April 3.

Starting April 10, Virgin Australia guests will also be able to book non-stop flights to Honolulu (HNL) from BNE on Virgin Australia codeshare flights operated by Hawaiian for travel April 17 and beyond. This is in addition to existing codeshare flights between SYD and HNL, as well as Maui (OGG), Kauai (LIH), and Kona on the Island of Hawai‘i (KOA).

SPONSORED VIDEO

New Zealanders in Christchurch (CHC), Wellington (WLG), Dunedin (DUD) and other cities, including the alpine resort town of Queenstown (ZQN), will also be able to travel across the Tasman on Hawaiian

codeshare flights operated by Virgin Australia.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship and look forward to sharing our Hawaiian hospitality with more Virgin Australia passengers aboard our aircraft,” said Andrew Stanbury, Hawaiian Airlines regional director in Australia and New Zealand. “Hawai’i is a hugely popular destination with Australians and New Zealanders and we are excited to extend our reach and provide a seamless travel experience to the Hawaiian Islands.”

Both airlines will offer members of their loyalty programs, Velocity Frequent Flyer and HawaiianMiles, the opportunity to earn and redeem points or miles for travel on either carrier. HawaiianMiles members can earn miles on eligible classes of Virgin Australia-operated flights, while Velocity Frequent Flyer members can earn Points and Status Credits on eligible classes of Hawaiian-operated flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re pleased to announce an expansion to our existing codeshare agreement with Hawaiian Airlines, one of our first codeshare partners, which means guests of both airlines will now enjoy more opportunities to travel between our wonderful destinations in Australia, New Zealand and Hawai‘i,” said Phil Squires, Virgin Australia general manager of alliances.

The new codeshare flights are on sale at hawaiianairlines.com.au, hawaiianairlines.co.nz, and

hawaiianairlines.com.

On flights between Hawai’i, Australia and New Zealand, Hawaiian Airlines operates spacious wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft featuring Premium Cabin lie-flat seating, and expanded Extra Comfort seating in the Main Cabin. Guests enjoy Hawaiian Airlines’ signature Mea Ho‘okipa (translation: I am host) hospitality and island-inspired meals prepared by leading Hawai‘i chefs.