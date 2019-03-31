Ke‘ei Transfer Station Green Waste Site Closed Until Further Notice

The Ke‘ei Transfer Station’s green waste site cannot reopen as planned this Sunday, March 31, 2019, and will remain closed until further notice.

The green waste closure is due to the facility’s having reached the maximum storage capacity allowed by the State Department of Health.

The public can take their green waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station in Kona, which is open for green waste seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county apologizes for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding

during this time.

Visit online for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.